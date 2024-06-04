Election 2024: Let’s put Ghana first – GRNMA

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Pusu-Namongo (U/E), June 4, GNA – The Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called on political parties and their followers to maintain Ghana’s peace before, during and post-election 2024.

The 34 million population has only one Ghana and it was, therefore, incumbent on the citizenry to ensure that the country continued to enjoy peace even after the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Mr Emmanuel Tibil Panzin, the Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, said: “We as an Association humbly call on all political parties, their followers and the general citizenry to put Ghana first at all times and ensure that our peace and democracy is protected.”

“All of us have only one Ghana, our beloved nation. It is, therefore, our individual and collective responsibility to ensure the protection of our peace before, during and after the December elections.”

Mr Panzin was speaking at the 2024 Regional launch of the International Nurses Day celebration at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District of the Region, on the theme: “Nurses and Midwives, our Future: The Economic Power of Care.”

The International Nurses Day is a special day observed worldwide on May 12, every year, birthday of Florence Nightingale, the ‘Mother of Nursing,’ to celebrate the contributions of nurses and midwives to society.

The annual event was initiated in 1965 through the International Council of Nurses’ efforts, and the birthday of Florence Nightingale was chosen as the day to celebrate nurses.

Mr Panzin said nurses and midwives were about 70 per cent of the total health workforce, and they were the single largest health workforce in the region.

“As a result, we contribute significantly to health care delivery and the economy of the country,” he said.

“Despite this, there has not been any significant investments and policy choices that would ensure the physical, mental and social wellbeing of nurses. This has debilitating effects on the nursing and midwifery workforce and equally undermines the possibility of safeguarding a healthy and better future for humankind.”

The Chairman reiterated several calls by leadership of the Association on government to employ colleagues at home as the skills they had acquired would deteriorate with time.

“We equally request that for quality nursing and midwifery care, the certificate programmes be stopped and the diploma programmes upgraded to degree programmes,” Mr Panzin added.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, who was the Special Guest of Honour, gave the assurance that government would provide all the needed resources to the Electoral Commission to ensure the conduct of a free and fair elections.

The Minister, who is Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), acknowledged that the Region was bedeviled with some conflicts and particularly mentioned the Bawku conflict, saying; “I am committed to ensuring that normalcy returns to Bawku.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

