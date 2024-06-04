Deputy Defence Minister cuts sod for police headquarters project at Atwima Foase

By Yussif Ibrahim

Atwima Foase (Ash), June 4, GNA – Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, has cut the sod for the construction of a district police headquarters at Atwima Foase in the Ashanti Region.

The project, which is being funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund, is expected to be completed in six months.

Speaking at a brief ground-breaking ceremony, Mr Amankwa-Manu underscored the importance of security as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of communities.

He said the need to improve security in the constituency was in sync with his agenda to develop the area, adding; “security is a basic human right in today’s modern world.”

He applauded the police for their relentless efforts in fighting crime in the area and expressed the hope that the provision of a befitting police headquarters would enhance their operations.

The MP called on all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, to create an enabling environment for the contractors to complete the project as scheduled.

Mr Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE), implored the contractor to hire the services of the youth in the area to boost the local economy.

Nana Appiah Ampim Frimpong II, the Chief of Foase, lauded the MP and DCE for ensuring the community benefitted from such an important project and pledged his support to the contractors for a successful work.

Mr Christian Abedu, a representative of Construction Ambassadors, the contractors, gave the assurance that the project would be completed on time.

Chief Superintendent Ernest Acheampong, the Asokwa Divisional Commander, said the police needed the infrastructure to effectively fight crime and commended the two political heads for prioritising security in the district.

