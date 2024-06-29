Kasseh Health Centre is now model facility

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh-Ada, June 29, GNA – The Kasseh Health Centre in the Ada East District has been upgraded to a model health center to help improve health services in the area and beyond.

Mr. Edmund Ninson, the Physician Assistant in charge of the facility, disclosed this during the launch of the Networks of Practice (NOP) for the district, an initiative by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service aimed at ensuring access to high-quality healthcare services.

The NOP is also to reduce preventable maternal and infant fatalities and impairments, as well as enhance accessibility to emergency public and clinical services.

Mr. Ninson, in an interview with the GNA, noted that the Kasseh Model Health Centre, following the new policy, will be getting more human and material resources to strengthen and improve health delivery.

He explained that the NOP initiative has an objective to upgrade existing health centres into Model Health Centres, which will serve as a hub to link other public health facilities such as the CHPS Compound, private infirmaries, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and maternity homes within the same geographical area to maximise efficiency in quality and efficient health delivery.

Mr Ninson said: “So now referrals will be well coordinated from the CHPS Compound to the Model Health Centre and then to the District Hospital.”

He said the new policy has been welcomed by all the staff of Kasseh Health Centre and surrounding smaller clinics called ‘spokes’ for a successful implementation.

GNA

