2024 election: NCCE urges citizens to embrace peaceful elections,  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Garu (U/E), June 27, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to embrace peace and engage in activities that promotes peaceful coexistence ahead of the general elections in December 2024.

Mr Samuel Akolgo, Garu District Director of the Commission who made the call noted that ensuring peaceful elections required the responsibility of every Ghanaian and it was imperative to build social cohesion before, during and after the election for accelerated and sustained development.

Speaking to some youth and community members at Garu in the Upper East Region on the broad theme: “Together we can build Ghana, so, get involved,” the District Director underscored the principles of unity, tolerance, love, active participation to achieving peaceful elections and coexistence.

Mr Akolgo explained that the Commission was committed to deepening the country’s democracy through public education and awareness creation to ensure participation and urged the participants to get involved in nation building especially at the local level.

The District Director indicated that threats of violent extremism were threatening the peace of the country and appealed to the community members to engage in activity that will not breed grounds for extremists to exploit the country and cause instability.

“Violent extremism remained a major challenge and it is not important to allow unscrupulous people, particularly extremists groups to take advantage of any volatile situation to destabilise the country,” he added.

Touching on the electoral offences, he urged the citizens to respect and abide by the electoral throughout the processes leading to the election.

He mentioned that multiple voting, unnecessary interference, intoxication, no sale of alcohol within 500 meters of any polling station, foreign material, and open display of party colors at polling centres among others were electoral offences and attract stiffer punishment and called for obedience.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

