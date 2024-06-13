GFA charges RTU for allegedly using unregistered players in GPL match 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is currently conducting investigations over alleged impersonation by the Real Tamale United (RTU) team in the outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Dreams FC.

The Tamale-based side, who are already relegated from the 2023–24 GPL, suffered another devastating 8-1 loss against Dreams FC at Dawu Park on Wednesday.

Reports emerged that players who were named on the RTU team sheet were not the same players on the field of play, which has sparked a debate on social media, tarnishing the image of Ghana’s elite football competition.

But the GFA, in a statement charged with breaching Section 34(6)(d) of the GPL regulations, has given them up to June 14, 2024, to file their defence.

“It is alleged that the Club RTU intentionally deceived the match officials during the said game by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered

players of their club, which constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.

“The GFA Prosecution is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the players believed to have engaged in impersonation. Once the investigation is complete and their true identities are confirmed, appropriate charges would be brought against any individuals found culpable,” the statement said.

It added that the GFA was committed to upholding integrity in the game to ensure all participants adhered to established rules and regulations.

GNA

