Paul Boateng to deliver keynote address at UPSA Annual Leadership Lecture 2024

Accra, June 11, GNA – Mr Paul Yaw Boateng, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom will deliver the keynote at the University of Professional Studies, Accra’s (UPSA) 2024 Annual Leadership Lecture.

The UPSA in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the public lecture, which is on the theme “Fulfilling the Promise-The Challenge of Leadership: Moving from Rhetoric to Delivery” is slated for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, will be held at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, UPSA campus, at 1000 hours.

The lecture is designed to provide an intellectual platform for distinguished speakers from around the world to examine and discuss critical global and national issues pertinent to society and proffer suggestions for Ghana’s sustainable development.

The event is open to the public and is expected to draw a wide audience from academia, industry, politics, traditional authority, and civil society.

The statement said attendees would have the opportunity to engage Mr Boateng on the critical issues facing leaders today and the practical steps needed to fulfil the promise of leadership in transformative ways.

It said past distinguished speakers at the UPSA Annual Leadership Lecture include Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambers, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, and renowned economist Mr Kwame Pianim.

Mr Boateng is a globally renowned diplomat, lawyer, and politician.

He has extensive experience in government and public service, having served in various high-level positions in the UK government and played significant roles on the global front.

He was the first person of African descent to serve in a British cabinet when he was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2002 and later Minister of State for Police and Prisons.

In 2005, Mr Boateng returned to Africa as the UK’s High Commissioner to South Africa and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative to the Africa Commission.

He played a pivotal role in promoting cooperation and development in the region.

Beyond government, Mr Boateng has held significant positions in the corporate sector, including as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee of the Ghana International Bank.

He also chairs Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor, a development utilities advisory company that supports underserved communities in Africa and Bangladesh.

Mr Boateng is passionate about community relations, youth development, and the performing arts.

He is the current chair of the Church of England’s Archbishops Commission on Racial Justice and Co-Chair of the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission.

He also serves on the board of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Ballet Rambert.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

