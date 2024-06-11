Plant and nurture trees in homes, schools to curb effects of climate change

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 11, GNA – Professor Kofi Ewusie Nunoo, Coordinator of Ocean Governance Project, University of Ghana School of Law has tasked pupils to plant and nurture trees in homes and schools to curb the devastating effects of climate change.

Prof. Nunoo said the shift in Ghana’s raining season and this year’s heavy rains amidst storms, were all due to climate change.

He was speaking at a tree planting exercise at Osu Manhean Basic School in Accra. The exercise was to mark World Environment Day held on the theme: “Accelerating Land Restoration, Draught Resilience and Desertification Progress.”

Prof. Nunoo said trees, apart from providing humankind with food and making the environment beautiful, curb climate change.

He said the tree planting exercise should be sustained at all levels to save the environment, and further asked the public to desist from dumping waste into the sea and other river bodies.

Ms. Laureen Darku, Environment Manager, Tullow Ghana Limited, said her organisation had partnered Women in Water Sanitation and Climate Change to plant ornamental and vegetable trees.

Ms. Darku said 250 seedlings were to be planted by the pupils, adding her organization wants to bring back “backyard gardens” into various schools.

She said: “We want to plant things that would beautify our environment and bring back the responsibility of nurturing trees.

“From here we expect the students will be able to take care of these gardens. We should be able to go backyard gardens and pick up tomatoes and other vegetables.”

According to Ms. Darku, her organisation took care of land reclamation but had decided to provide support for schools in beautifying the school environment.

Ms. Sandra S. Kyere, Executive Director, Women in Water Sanitation and Climate Change, said her organisation was motivated to planting trees to restore degraded lands and recover buffer zones in the country.

She said her organisation had partnered some organisations to support public schools in their beautification projects.

Ms. Kyere said although Osu Manhean School in the Korley Klottey Municipal Directorate was selected for the tree planting exercise, the project would be extended to other schools.

She said her organization would also provide waste bins to some schools to facilitate waste segregation.

The tree planting exercise was undertaken by Women in Water Sanitation and Climate Change in partnership with Tullow Ghana Limited, Modec Production Service JV Limited, University of Ghana Oceans Governance Project and Society of Petroleum Engineers.

GNA

