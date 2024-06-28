GNCCI Credit Union donates 282 mathematical sets and pens to students

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Credit Union has presented 282 pieces of mathematical sets to candidates of Kokomlemle Circuit Schools writing the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The donation formed part of the Union’s Social Corporate Responsibility to support students with their basic needs to enhance access to quality education in the Municipality.

The mathematical sets and pens would be distributed to students in the Ayawaso Central Municipal assembly.

Mrs Maureen Erekua Odoi, Board Member of GNCCI, said education was important to a country’s socio-economic and political development, which when well delivered, helped to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

In that vein, she said she would be extremely excited to see students becoming lawyers, educationists, soldiers, commissioned police officers, business entrepreneurs and other professionals to help build the country.

She said the Union pledged its commitment to sponsor students to perform well.

Mrs Victoria Enyonam Dotse, Manager, GNCCI, urged them to see themselves as future leaders and endeavour to succeed and give back to their communities.

She said empowering the students would be one of her policies since education was a bedrock of human and national development.

Mr Stephen Oteng, Treasurer, GNCCI told the candidates to reflect soberly on all that their teachers had taught them and what they had also learnt and write the examination in confidence.

Mrs Felicia Adu Mensah, Deputy Director, Supervision and Management of Teaching and Learning, Ayawaso Central Municipal Education Directorate, was grateful to the Union for their kind gesture.

Some of the candidates also expressed their appreciation towards the gesture and promised to excel in their exams.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

