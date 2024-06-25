Osu Anorhor inaugurates Council of Elders to chart course of progress

By Albert Allotey

Accra, June 25, GNA – Osu Anorhor, one of the four quarters of Osu in Accra has inaugurated council of elders and Dzaase with a call on them to focus on the progress of the area and the entire Osu township as whole.

The members of the council of elders are heads of seven family houses of Osu Anorhor namely Mr Emmanuel Obodai Sai, Nii Torgbor Abenser We, Nii Torto Mensah, Sodja We, Mr Ernest Obodai Sai, Nii Sai Kojo We, and Mr James Nii Terkonsre Provencal, Nii Torgbor Terkonser We.

The rest are Mr Vicente Adjah Arbenser, Naa Marye Baglo We, Mr Conney Quarshie, Nii Tetteh Fantse We, and Mr K.T. Kodi, Nii Mahama Kofi We.

The members forming the Dzaase are Mr Ebenezer Torgbor Abense, Mr Justice Nii Sai Anum, Madam Rebeca Naa Oboshie Sai, Felifred Nii Obodai Torgbor, Mr Felifred Nii Obodai Togbor, Mr Festus Michale Torgbor David Nii Obodai Provencal, Isaac Nii Sai Obodai, Nii Obodai Abenser, Mr James Oko Badger, Mr Robert Larbi Kodi and Madam Charlotte Kodi.

They were led by Patrick Nii Sodjah Botchway to swear the oath of allegiance and the oath of office.

Nii Obodai Adai IV, Osu Anorhor Mantse and La Mankrolo, who made the call said the formation of the Council of Elders and the Dzaase had been his dream since he was enstooled 36 years ago for the development of Osu.

He stated that currently there was no chief at Osu and for that matter the elders of the area should wait patiently for the Greater Accra Region House of Chiefs to declare the legitimate ruler for them to throw their support to such a personality.

“For this reason, I will like to plead with the elders of Osu to end the mantra of new road and old road in the area. We need to come together as united people to make progress in our development agenda.

“As Ga-Dangme people we should unite and avoid engaging in chieftaincy matters for monetary gains,” Nii Obodai Adai said.

He expressed happiness for the establishment of the Council of the elders and called on the people to channel their grievances to them for resolution.

Mr Benjamin Adukwei Quaye, Head of Adukpono Family in a solidarity message on behalf of the Osu Kinkawe delegation said now there was no peace at Osu.

“If I want to divide Osu into three -there are people who use their heads to help Osu, we have people who use their strength to support osu, and others who are always chasing money; these are people destroying Osu.

“What is happening in Osu is sad. In this our generation, let us streamline things, otherwise those who will follow us will face worse situation,” he stated.

Mr Quaye said Osu needed penetrating thinkers who could stand firm to lead the people despite the difficulties and that he was happy Osu Anorhor had taken a first step by inaugurating the council leading to the establishment of Dzaase (kingmakers) to oversee the affairs of the area.

“We believe and hope that what you have started will come to fruition because we want peace in Osu. Right now, we are moving to and from Dodowa because of a chieftaincy dispute. As Kinkawe Dzaase have enstooled its chief, others too have enstooled their chiefs-how can Osu develop with such a behaviour.

“They have given us work. Everyday morning, afternoon, and night we have been trekking to Dodowa as well as the high court, but all is well-at the end of the matter everybody will see his smoothness level.

Mr Quaye congratulated Anorhor for the initiative saying it had huge advantage because they had elders who would guide the steps of council members and urged them to emulate the examples of the earlier ones.

He asked the members to be vigilant of people who would attempt to infiltrate their ranks to draw them back to their work.

The other three quarters that formed the Osu chieftaincy are Osu Kinkawe, Osu Ashante, and Osu Alata.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

