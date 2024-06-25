Beach Soccer: ‘Let us add more flavour to make it attractive’- Yao Ampofo

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R), June 25, GNA – Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the National Chairman of Beach Soccer Committee has called on various stakeholders in the sporting industry to champion Beach Soccer activities to boost local tourism.

He said there was the need to repackage and rebrand the sporting category by introducing more entertainment and indigenous cultural practices during all events.

Mr. Ampofo Ankrah made the call when the Ghana News Agency engaged him at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena on Sunday match day three of the Zone Two matches.

“We need to add some extra flavour through entertainment, I know we can do better by adding music and dance such as some Borborbor at the beach and some cultural displays since this area has rich cultural prospects.”

He said extra effort by his outfit, and everyone would be needed, “since Beach Soccer is new and a developing event.”

Mr. Ankrah advised patrons to use the activity to boost their local tourism and the economy.

“Beach Soccer is a big tourism asset, and we must use it to expose the tourism potential of the areas for total development. Our venues, especially the Keta area, have beautiful sandy beaches which need to be exploited.”

He explained that people traveling to watch the game every weekend would also promote the transport and food business.

On the sideline of the sport’s development, Mr. Ampofo Ankrah sounded the progress of players, and the quality of matches and goals scored every weekend.

“The sporting events have developed and will continue to develop. Our players have progressed to the top, such as Jonathan Sowah, who is currently playing for a foreign club.”

He revealed that the quality of games played so far this season showed the game was developing each season.

Mr. Ankrah Ankrah hinted that they would soon embark on refresher courses to equip officials for quality delivery.

On the match day, Iron breakers pummeled Kedzi Miracle 4-0, Kedzi-Havedzi and Keta Sunset played a draw game 1-1, like the drawn feature between Tegbi Ocean Stars and Ada Assurance, 2-2.

This year’s National Beach Soccer League has been split into two zones with four different venues spanning from June 8 to September 22.

14 teams are competing to top their Zone table where the winners of each Zone would compete for the ultimate trophy in September.

