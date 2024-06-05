NSS, KNUST to forge strategic partnership

Accra, June 05, GNA – The National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are set to enhance their collaboration through a new strategic initiative.

A statement issued by the KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency said this was announced by Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of NSS during a courtesy call on Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor at the University Council Chamber.

Mr Antwi highlighted the longstanding relationship between NSS and KNUST, recognising the mutual benefits it has brought over the years.

He emphasised the importance of deepening this partnership by identifying new areas for further improvement and providing additional support.

He said a key proposal was the establishment of a dedicated NSS office space on the KNUST campus to address logistical challenges faced by NSS personnel, who must currently leave their official duties to visit district offices to submit evaluation forms.

“The new office, when established, will streamline administrative processes, facilitate the timely disbursement of allowances, and enable better planning by accurately forecasting the number of graduates ready for service, thereby reducing skills mismatch,” he said.

Mr Antwi expressed interest in collaborating with KNUST on research and data analysis to understand the evolving demands of various industries.

This would ensure that the training and deployment of National Service Personnel aligned with market needs.

He also proposed formalising the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), covering fields such as Agricultural Engineering, Sports Science, Business and Accounting.

Mr Prince Kankam Boadu, the Ashanti Regional NSS Director, who accompanied Mr Antwi, praised KNUST for its exemplary organisation of a recent orientation programme for National Service Personnel, which saw a significant turnout at the Great Hall.

During the visit, the NSS leaders presented the National Service Policy (2024-2034) to the Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Dickson commended the NSS for its vital role within the University framework and encouraged close collaboration in drafting the proposed MoU to ensure a seamless transition and effective implementation of the collaborative initiatives.

She reaffirmed KNUST’s commitment to supporting the NSS in enhancing their systems and providing essential support to graduates.

Also present at the meeting were Professor Christian Agyare, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, KNUST, and Mr Andrew Kwasi Boateng, Registrar of the KNUST.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

