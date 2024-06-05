Lions Club appeals for support for Prampram Polyclinic 

By Priscilla Nimako

Prampram, June 05, GNA – The Tema Community 25 Lions Club has appealed to organisations and individuals for support to expand and renovate facilities at the Prampram Polyclinic that have infrastructural challenges.

The Club is currently constructing an eye clinic to help expand eye care service to residents of districts and beyond who relied on the polyclinic for their health services.

Mr Kweku Frimpong, the Chairman of the project for the Tema Community 25 Lions Club, who made the appeal, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that apart from the eye unit project, their interactions with the management and a visit to the facility revealed that the polyclinic’s general drug store, also had some flooding challenges when it rains, therefore it needed some urgent attention.

Mr Frimpong said this was a perennial problem during the rainy season, a situation which could lead to the destruction of drugs in storage.

He said it was important for all stakeholders including traditional leaders to support in putting the facility into good shape to be able to provide quality care to the people.

Mr Martin Adadey, the President of Tema Community 25 Lions Club, and its members had paid a project site visit to their ongoing eye project at Prampram Policlinic to make sure construction was in progress.

The President said a visit was made to donate items to the clinic and they realised the eye clinic which was the only facility in the enclave providing service to about 200 thousand people within the Tema Community 25 and Sogakope.

Mr Adadey said from that conversation they decided to construct an eye clinic to serve the people within that enclave which was the vision of the club to serve the people within Ningo-Prampram and its enclave.

The President said the project began a couple of years back, but COVID-19 slowed its progress affecting the initial cost of close to GH₵250,000 due to inflation, and they had to adjust their budget upwards to be able to complete it by next year.

Dr Alexander B. Adda, the Medical Superintendent of the facility, thanked the Club for the ongoing project, saying it would serve a great purpose for the community and other adjoining ones.

He said the eye unit had one operating room and one ophthalmologist, after the completion of the project the Regional Director would send staff to provide quality eye care for the district.

The Medical Superintendent said last year during World Eye Day over 600 people were screened with different eye conditions, early this year they partnered with an Ophthalmologist in Korle-bu to conduct surgeries for 22 people which was successful.

GNA

