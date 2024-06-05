Election 2024: Youth urged to be active participants in electoral processes

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 05, GNA – Mr Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, has urged young people in Ghana and the rest of West Africa to be active participants in the electoral processes of their countries.

He said that was the only way they could make an impact and be part of the development they wanted.

“Young people should not just register as voters and stay aloof from the electoral process. They must be an active electorate and candidates of the process to effect the change they want.

“The future starts today; the youth should be part of the preparation for the future and that preparation starts today. If we want a better tomorrow, we must start today and the time is now,” he added.

Mr Njoaguani said this at the opening of the 2024 Youth Voices for Change Summit, under the theme “Youth Digital Innovation for Inclusivity, Regional Growth, and Stability”.

The event, organised by the West African Network of Peacebuilding (WANEP), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, brought together participants, including young people and youth organisations from the subregion.

Mr Njoaguani said West Africa’s youth population continued to grow, and with that growth came a unique opportunity for regional development.

“In concrete terms, about 64 per cent of the region’s population is under 24 years of age, and this is expected to rise by a further 42 per cent by 2030, offering our continent a strong potential for progress through youth development,” he said.

Mr Njoaguani called on them to be involved in policy discussions and decision-making processes, saying, their insights, often fresh and innovative, could lead to better outcomes.

He said that could be done through the creation of platforms for youth representation in government, business, and civil society to enable them to contribute to policy making and discussions.

He stressed that the youth should not only be seen as beneficiaries, but as active agents of positive change, and therefore, should be empowered to have a better future.

Madam Levinia Addae-Mensah, Deputy Executive Director of WANEP, said the event aimed to amplify the voices of young people, and ensure that those who had been most excluded had the opportunity to influence and negotiate collectively with duty-bearers and powerholders.

She said in an era where civic space and respect for human rights was paramount, it was important to create an environment where young people could actively participate in political decision-making and peace processes.

Madam Addae-Mensah added that the inclusion of young people was not just beneficial, but essential for regional growth and stability.

GNA

