Nsawora community to get ultra-modern durbar ground 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Nsawora (WN/R) June 17, GNA – Mr Yawson Amoah, the Sefwi-Akontombra District Chief Executive (DCE) and Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akontombra Constituency in the Western North Region, have cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern durbar ground at Nsawora for both Nsawora and Adwumafua communities.

The project, funded from the District Performance Assessment Tool, is estimated to cost GHC350,000.

Mr Amoah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Assembly had done a lot of developmental projects in the community and that the project was in response to a request made by the chiefs and people of the two communities.

He said the New Assembly and the MP had laid a solid foundation in the Akontombra District and asked the electorate to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government based on the various projects undertaken in the area.

Mr Tetteh, on his part, entreated residents to own the project and give the contractor the needed support to execute the project.

Mr Ramus Kwofie, Chief Executive Officer of Raycof Group of Companies, the construction firm executing the project, told the GNA that the time frame for the project was six months.

“But we intend to work overtime and complete it, and hand over to the community within three months.”

Mr Emmanuel Adu Amankrah, Assembly Member for Nsawora-Adwumafua Electoral Area, on behalf of the community, commended the District Assembly and the MP for responding to the community’s request, and said it would go a long way to support the community.

He explained that project would have stores, and not only host social events but increase economic activities in the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

