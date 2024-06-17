Let’s renew our faith in Allah to strengthen our democracy, Muslims urged   

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, June 17, GNA – Mr Jascot Hawkins Alhassan, the Secretary of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, says renewing ‘our faith in Allah’ remains essential in consolidating the gains of democratic governance.

“Renewing our faith in God will unite to promote and strengthen our priceless democratic government”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha celebration and advised Muslims to use the celebration to do so.

“As we mark the festival, we expect Muslims not to preach virtue today, and practice vice tomorrow. You don’t sacrifice today and do otherwise tomorrow,” Mr Alhassan advised and reminded Muslims about the tenets of Islam that enjoined them to live peaceably with all people.

“Islam expects us to live righteous and exemplary lives. When we do that as commanded, Allah will also remember and shower his innumerable blessings on us,” he stated.

Mr Alhassan underlined the need for Muslims to remain tolerant and forgive each other of wrongs done, to deepen their covenant with Allah.

“Regardless of our religion and faith, we must strive to live peaceably with all social classes of people, understand each other well and try to resolve our differences in dignity,” he urged.

GNA

