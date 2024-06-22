Beneficiaries of GLOWA’s AVID project appeal for its extension

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 22, GNA – The beneficiaries of the Global Action for Women Empowerment’s (GLOWA) Action for Voice and Inclusive Development (AVID) project have appealed to the organization for an extension of the project.

The beneficiaries, largely women, stated that the initiative helped them gain a lot of knowledge about good agricultural practices, which resulted in increased yields and improved income level.

They said the project had also empowered them to engage effectively in decision-making and governance processes in their communities and assemblies.

The beneficiaries who made the appeal during a press briefing organised by GLOWA to announce the end of its operations praised the improvements the project had made to their quality of life.

The project was carried out in Adaklu-Goefe, Adaklu-Tsrefe, Adaklu-Agblefe, and Adaklu-Aziedukope communities in the Adaklu District, as we as Sokode Ando, and Takla Gborgame in the Ho Municipality.

Togbe Sasraku IV, Chief of Adaklu-Goefe, said the initiative was exceptional and deserving of commendations, describing it as a life-changing project that accelerated development and transformation in his community.

Delight Sesi, a beneficiary from Adaklu-Agblefe, stated that the project increased their entrepreneurial and marketing skills, as well as provided them with knowledge of product packaging, making their products to compete more effectively in the business environment.

She thanked GLOWA for the programme, which offered them professional assistance in optimal agricultural methods, resulting in increased yields and income levels.

Togbe Atiku VII, Chief of Takla-Gborgame, also praised GLOWA for its intervention initiatives that had advanced the community’s development, urging the community members to endeavour to ensure that the project was sustained.

GLOWA launched the AVID project last year in Ho Municipal and Adaklu District under the title: “We Matter! Empowering Rural Women and PWD constituents to take positive actions to participate actively in local governance processes for improved livelihood.”

It aimed to empower rural women groups and persons with disabilities to become economically independent and actively participate in leadership and decision-making processes.

The 15-month project was jointly implemented by GLOWA in partnership with Ghana Federation of Disability, Volta Chapter, and Adaklu POWER Women’s Group, and funded by STAR-Ghana Foundation.

The project’s focus areas included building coalition and movement around key issues of access to public service and livelihood for underserved groups, advocating for access to information on government policies and programmes.

It also focused on strengthening spaces for dialogue between underserved groups and duty bearers, enhancing access to markets, storage facilities, and influence pricing for agriculture produce, and promote women’s access to land and improve their businesses and entrepreneurship skills.

Madam Ivy Bedy, Project Officer at GLOWA, stated that the project has provided the beneficiaries with a greater understanding of local government processes as well as various pro-poor interventions and services.

The project also assisted the beneficiaries to establish crucial contacts and networks with district assembly members and other community leaders, as well as develop better advocacy skills and a stronger voice in local governance issues, she said.

Madam Bedy stated that during the execution of the project, eight women were empowered to contest for the District Assembly election and six of them successfully won the election.

She said 40 rural women farmers were registered for the BizBox project being carried out by the Ghana Enterprises Agency, and some persons with disabilities were also supported to access the Disability Fund and be included in the district disability database.

