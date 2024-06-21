CEO of PM Group of Companies builds health centre for Nketiaso community

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi Nketiaso (WN/R), June 21, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PM Group of Companies, Mr Peter Mensah, has constructed a Community Health Based Planning Services (CHPS) compound to cater for the health needs of the people of Nketiaso Community in the Western North Region.

The facility, built at a cost of GH¢450, 000 came with an Out-Patient Unit, dispensary, laboratory, consulting rooms, male and female wards, maternity ward, delivery room and children’s ward.

At a ceremony to hand over the facility, through the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Mr Mensah said the gesture was to give back to the society and save the community members from traveling long distance to access health care services either at Bibiani or Sefwi Bekwai government hospitals.

He urged the chiefs, community members and staff who would work in the facility to ensure regular maintenance of the health centre to preserve it for unborn generations.

Mr Oheneba Oppong Darko, the Bibiani Municipal Director of the GHS, commended the CEO for his benevolence, and said the facility would soon start receiving clients on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said his outfit had posted health workers to the centre, and urged the community to cooperate with them.

Mr Darko appealed to the health workers to serve with humility and accord the patients with maximum respect to attract patronage to the centre.

The Chief of Sefwi Nketiaso, Nana Kyem Kwasi ll, also expressed gratitude to Mr Mensah for his numerous supports for the community.

He mentioned the renovation of Nketiaso M/A Basic and Junior High School (JHS), supply of dual desks, and drilling of boreholes among others as some of the CEO’s interventions and urged other individuals to emulate his kind gesture to bring more development into the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

