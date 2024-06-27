Let’s introduce entrepreneurial mindset in school curriculum- Report 

Accra, June 27, GNA- The 2023 Ghana Human Development Report has recommended the introduction of an entrepreneurial mindset in the school curriculum and communities to foster the development of soft skills like critical thinking, innovation, creativity, and teamwork.

The introduction of these soft skills in the school system will help to unearth and nurture the potential of young people to flourish while in school.

The report stated that the re-orientation towards STEM/STEAM education would lead to the training of the next generation of young people with an entrepreneurial mindset.

The report, which went through stakeholder consultations, was initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ghana Statistical Service and the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

The report was on the theme: “The Future Value of Work in Ghana: Pathways to Sustainable Jobs.”

It highlighted the need for Ghana to bridge the gap between current opportunities and the future of work through strategic investment in both human capital and infrastructure to create a conducive environment for sustainable jobs for all.

The report indicated that young people aged 15–24 were disproportionately impacted by unemployment, with a significant 65 per cent experiencing joblessness.

That, the report recommended the need for targeted interventions to address youth unemployment and promote inclusive economic growth.

The report recommended simplifying regulations and providing targeted training to formalise the informal sector, creating more stable job opportunities.

Efficient and reliable infrastructure in energy, transport, water, ICT, and housing, the report stated, was fundamental for the future of work.

The report called for a national consensus on long-term development plans for sustained progress.

The report called for a strategic focus on job creation, infrastructure investment, and educational reforms as Ghana approaches the end of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The report proffered a roadmap for Ghana’s socio-economic transformation, and its implementation will require the collective effort of all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, and individuals.

Ms Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, said Ghana must invest in both building human capital and enhancing access to technology and digital infrastructure for all.

That way, she stressed would achieve its long-term development goals, reduce unemployment, and create a conducive environment for sustainable job creation and economic growth.

Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General, NDPC, said globally there were significant efforts to achieve sustainable development, with an emphasis on human development.

He said the Commission had ensured that the commitments were aligned with the country’s development processes.

Dr Mensah-Abrampa said that by investing in infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship, Ghana could harness the potential of its youth and informal sector, to drive socio-economic transformation and job creation.

Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the findings provided crucial insights into the nexus between work and human development, urging stakeholders to adopt policies that foster inclusive growth and sustainable job creation.

GNA

