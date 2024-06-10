New Sanitation Minister visits Kpong, Weija treatment plants 

By Samuel Dodoo

Kpong (ER), June 5, GNA-Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the newly appointed Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has visited Kpong and Weija water treatment plants to acquaint herself with the challenges facing them as part of her familirisation tour to the districts.

At Kpong she expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far and encouraged the engineers to continue with the good work for a continuous supply of water to the people.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Alhassan said: “This visit is to find out whether there are challenges with sanitation issues as well as improving water supply to the communities within the catchment areas.”

She later visited the G-Water Company, producers of the filtered water of the Ghana Water Company also to inspect progress of work there and expressed satisfaction of the work.

Mr Yaw Adjei, Station Manager of Kpong Water Treatment Plant who took the Minister round called for more funding to procure equipment’s to complete the expansion so far going on.

He expressed the hope that when the expansion work was completed Ghana Water Company could produce about 132 million gallons daily to the Volta, Eastern and the Greater Accra Regions respectively.

At Weija water treatment plant the Sector Minister was briefed on the level of encroachment by residents around and she used the occasion to warn the encroachers to desist from building close to the dam.

She called on the ministerial and district assemblies to ensure permits were not issued to people for construction to be undertaken.

“We have been saying this all the time but still there appear to be recalcitrant individuals,” she said.

GNA

