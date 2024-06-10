Ayeh Paye urges Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia for continuity  

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Otoase E/R, June 10, GNA – Mr. Samuel Ayeh Paye, former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region has appealed to Ghanaians to vote Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December polls to “continue the good works of President Akufo-Addo.”

He said a vote for Dr Bawumia would ensure that all uncompleted projects including school structures, hospitals and roads in the rural areas, under the current NPP Government would be completed to help in the development of the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Paye said the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government had many ongoing developmental projects for Ghanaians which might not be completed before December, hence the need to vote for Dr Bawumia to be able to complete them, in the next four years.

“Dr Bawumia, will, for instance continue the Free SHS Policy which has given many poor but brilliant children the opportunity to further their education; education is key to the development of every country.”

He urged parents and guardians to enrol their wards in school so that they would grow to become good future leaders.

Mr Paye earlier addressed members of the NPP, polling station executives and Unit Committee members.

