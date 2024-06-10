Catholic Bishops and Priests urged to pay attention to the underprivileged  

By Boakye Baafi

Asante Mampong (Ash) June 10, GNA-The Most Reverend Mathew Gyamfi, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, has called on the bishops and priests in the church to pay particular attention to both physical and spiritual needs of the underprivileged persons in society.

This, according to him, would help bring such people closer to their savior Jesus Christ.

Delivering the homily at the episcopal ordination of Most Rev. John Yaw Opoku-Agyeman as the new Bishop for the Konongo-Mampong Diocese of the church at Asante Mampong, he said bishops and priest must be ready to work with and embrace all kinds of people as Jesus Christ did in his episcopal ministry.

Most Rev. Gyamfi explained that the church of God embodied distinct kinds of people and they should be welcomed and worked with by the leaders of church.

“This is one of the ways in which such people would receive the blessings of God and enter His salvation.”

He reminded the new Bishop of the task God had bestowed on him and said it had a lot of responsibilities.

He could achieve much when he operated an open administration, Most Rec Gyamfi advised.

He also entreated Bishop Opoku-Agyemang to let the welfare of his priests be of much concern to him and urged the clergy, the religious, and the lay faithful to support the new Bishop to be a successful shepherd.

