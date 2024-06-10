National Identification Authority nationwide strike hits Hohoe 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Jun. 10, GNA – An indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Divisional Executive Council of Public Services Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana), National Identification Authority (NIA) Division, has hit the Hohoe Municipal office of the Authority.

The Council at a meeting on May 23, 2024, unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite industrial action effective Monday, June 10, 2024 after it deferred an intended strike scheduled for March 24, 2024 based on the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Hohoe’s NIA office saw the office locked with few people who came for services but were left without help as most of them described the strike as something they had no information about and were not informed earlier.

In a letter dated June 9, 2024 and signed by Mr Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh and Mr Francis Bangfudeme Nyuzaghl, Council Secretary and Chairman respectively, the Council noted that the condition for the deferment of the strike action was that the government represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FSWC) and the management of NIA facilitated the negotiation and implementation of better conditions of service for staff of the NIA among others.

“However, the government has not shown good faith in the negotiation process,” the Council added.

It said the indefinite strike was in response to the heightened agitation of its members on the need to embark on an industrial action to drum home their poor and demeaning conditions of service

The Council noted that the strike was premised on the failure of government represented by the FWSC, NIA, Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance as well as collaborators to adhere to a Pre-Negotiation condition provided for in section 2 (v) of the Rules of Engagement.

It said the strike was also due to government team’s undue delays in the negotiation process, posturing and reluctance in granting the NIA, Institution Specific Allowances and also failure of management to implement the approved scheme of service for the staff of NIA, following the announcement of its approval in March 22 this year.

The Council said until the government and management respected the policy framework enacted to guide the administration of public institutions and the labour laws, its officers would not return to their various offices at the instance of the financial and economic hardship that NIA staff were experiencing.

