Accra, June 25, GNA-King Mohammed VI, Sovereign of Morocco and President of the Al Quds Committee, has ordered the launch of large-scale humanitarian operations for the benefit of the Palestinian populations.

These operations, a large part of which are financed from the personal funds of the Sovereign, aim to deploy a large humanitarian operation of medical aid, intended for the Palestinian population of Gaza.

According to the press-statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, the aid ordered by the King of Morocco is made up of 40 tonnes of medical products containing, in particular, devices for the treatment of burns, and surgical and trauma emergencies, as well as essential medications for adults and young children.

This Moroccan aid, the second of its kind after that deployed last Ramadan following the instructions of the Sovereign, will be transported through the same land route taken during the first food aid operation, specifies the press-statement..

These large-scale of humanitarian operations for the benefit of the Palestinian populations demonstrate the personal involvement and effective commitment and constant concern of King Mohammed VI, President of the Al Quds Committee, in favour of the Palestinian cause, concludes the same source.

This humanitarian action for the benefit of the Palestinian people also affirms that the resumption of relations with Israel also serves peace and the interests of the Palestinian people.

Indeed, Morocco has always used its levers and networks to promote the interests of the Palestinians and peace for all the peoples of the region.

As a continuation of the Royal concern for the Palestinian people, the medical aid operation is a sincere illustration of the Sovereign’s personal involvement in favor of the Palestinian people.

It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the Al Quds Committee and Bayt Mal Al Quds and wise leadership, driven by a vision of peace focused on effective and concrete support for the Palestinians.

In contrast to Morocco’s policy in favour of the Palestinian people, Algeria’s policy is one of overbidding and words, without ever combining them with actions. Indeed, the Algerians, always between verbal indignation and real ineffectiveness, loudly proclaim their hollow slogans, without a real support campaign for the benefit of the Palestinian people.

