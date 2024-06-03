More than 120 women trained in skills development

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, June 03, GNA – The Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG Ghana), with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation, has concluded the first phase of a comprehensive skills training program in the Greater Accra Region, training over 120 women in skills development.

The initiative aims to empower marginalised women by providing them with essential vocational and business management skills to enhance their economic opportunities.

The training, which was part of the “Economic Inclusion of Marginalised Women Living in Urban Centers” project, provided 120 women with hands-on experience in mushroom farming, soap making, and snail rearing.

The program exceeded its initial target of 100 beneficiaries and underscored the commitment of NEWIG Ghana and the Coca-Cola Foundation to promoting economic resilience among Ghanaian women.

The trainees received certificates of participation and business start-up kits to begin their businesses.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the trainees at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Madam Mawulawoe Awity, Executive Director of NEWIG Ghana, said they were dedicated to economically empowering women through skills development.

She said the Network had targeted regions such as Greater Accra, Western, Northern, and Ashanti Regions to provide essential training to equip women with vocational skills and offer them business management and financial literacy education to help manage their enterprises.

“We have collaborated with organisations such as SSNIT and Absa Bank to educate women on the importance of saving, especially for retirement, and to provide insights into available resources,” she added.

Madam Mawusi Nudekor, Director of Ghana TVET Service, said the TVET Service was initiating steps to standardise the curricula and certification in vocational training to ensure that trainees could gain formal employment opportunities.

The Director said empowering women through TVET was seen as particularly crucial, as it directly benefitted them, their families, and communities, contributing to economic strength and poverty reduction.

She said the TVET Commission was responsible for curriculum development, while the TVET Service ensured implementation across pre-tertiary levels in public, private, non-governmental, and informal sectors.

She said currently, many training initiatives in the informal sector utilised non-standardised curricula, leading to participants receiving certificates of participation rather than recognised qualifications.

The Director said capacity building efforts would precede these assessments to ensure consistency and quality across the country.

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, emphasised the need for support for women, particularly the unemployed, in areas of skills training.

“I commend the Coca-Cola Foundation for its support in empowering marginalised women through this project,” he added.

He said there was the need to build on this and support initiatives that promoted economic empowerment and inclusivity for all.

Ms Mary Oforiwaa, a beneficiary from Ashaiman, expressed her gratitude to the organisers for providing the opportunity for women to receive training in various handicrafts with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation.

“I chose to learn how to farm snails, and after the training, I realised that I had acquired a valuable skill. Moreover, I received initial capital to start my own business, which made me very happy to be part of NEWIG Ghana,” she added.

