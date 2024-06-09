Minister calls for stakeholder collaboration to reclaim degraded lands in Western Region 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Subri (W/R), June 9, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has called on stakeholders in the land restoration space to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council to reclaim all degraded lands through tree planting in the Region.

He said Illegal mining popularly known as “galamsey” and other human activities had contributed to the destruction of many areas, including forest reserves in the Region.

“These large tracks of lands will require restoration and tree planting, so I, therefore, invite stakeholders in the land restoration space, including miners to assist the WRCC and its partners to restore all degraded lands in the Western Region,” he added.

The Minister made the call when he led a tree planting exercise at Subri River Forest Reserve, in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, as part of the Green Ghana Day project.

The 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day is under the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow.”

Mr Darko-Mensah was joined by heads of security services in the Region, traditional and religious authorities, students and heads of departments, among others, to plant the tree seedlings.

He said the Green Ghana Day held massive significance in promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in Ghana, and served as a reminder of the urgent need to protect Ghana’s natural resources and combat the effects of deforestation and climate change.

He said: “By actively participating in Green Ghana Day, individuals and communities can contribute towards restoring and preserving the country’s forests, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a more sustainable future.”

Mr Darko-Mensah encouraged the citizenry to embrace the beauty and significance of trees and cultivate the habit of regular tree planting, while working together to build a greener and more resilient forest resources.

He asked the Forestry Commission to put in place efficient measures to protect and sustain the trees planted to help achieve the intended results.

Mr Emmanuel Boakye, the Wassa East District Chief Executive (DCE), noted that trees played a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance and combating climate change, hence the need for all to show commitment towards conserving forest reserves.

He pledged the Assembly’s resolve to put in place strategic mechanisms to protect the trees to help promote environmental sustainability in the area.

Nana Gyenin Kontanko II, Chief of Wassa Odumasi, commended the government for instituting the Green Ghana Day initiative, and said it was a step in the right direction of conserving the environment.

He said the traditional rulers in the District would join forces and devise strategies to protect the forests from illegal mining and lumbering activities to contribute towards restoring and preserving the country’s forest reserves.

In all, about 250,000 tree seedlings would be planted in the Western Region to commemorate the Green Ghana Day.

