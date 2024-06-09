Pupils in Ayawaso Central inculcated with the values of tree planting  

By Francis Kwabena Cofie, GNA

Accra, June 9, GNA – The pupils in the Ayawaso Central Municipality have been sensitised on the values of tree planting and the dangers of its absence and the destruction on the environment.

The sensitisation was held by the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ayawaso Central Education Directorate to observe this year’s Green Ghana Day.

The programme was with the principle of “Catch Them Young” during which the pupils of Abavana Down Basic and Kotobabi Presby Primary were quizzed on some of the topics they learn about the environment in relation to the importance of trees in human society.

Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, the Municipal Coordinating Director who took the pupils through the short quiz, advised them to lead the charge on making the environment safe for human habitation through tree planting and other sound environmental practices.

He commended the pupils for acquitting themselves well in the environmental quiz.

He informed them that the threats of environmental degradation were due to the indiscriminate practices of human behaviour, some of which could be checked through tree planting.

Mr Ogyefo advised the students to speak against all human activities that threatened the environment such as cutting down of trees unduly without authorization from the appropriate quarters.

The Coordinating Director encouraged the children to read widely on climate change, adding that; “we should all play our part to mitigate the effect of the weather phenomenon.”

He admonished them to be good ambassadors of the vision to populate the environment with trees everywhere to promote the functions of trees, particularly its basic function of absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen in the atmosphere.

The children were also advised to educate their peers and family members to make the vision achievable.

Mr Suleman Dickson, the Municipal NADMO Officer disclosed that 800 trees were being planted this year within the municipality including cashew, lemon, orange, avocado and queen of the night.

He said this year, extra measures have been put in place to closely monitor the trees to ensure they do well.

Mr Augustus Owusu Agyenfra, the Municipal Director of Education urged the pupils to take the issue of tree planting very seriously as they grow into adulthood.

He said the exercise presents a practical version of what they were taught in class so that they were able to gain practical knowledge of tree planting and its effect on the environment.

According to him, tree planting is crucial in every society as it prevents the incidence of rip- off building roofs anytime there was a windstorm.

Mr Agyenfra asked the pupils to let the event positively register in their minds as they grow to adulthood because of seeing high- profile public personalities involved in the exercise with them.

He thanked the President for the decision, adding that it should be sustained for generations unborn to reap the benefit.

Mr Tommy Thompson, the Assembly Member for Kotobabi Electoral Area said there was the need for trees to create more shade within communities and that it would serve a greater

purpose when they were planted along streets to beautify the environment while providing cover from the blazing sun.

GNA

