Maxwell Konadu, a hero worth celebrating  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 26, GNA – Coach Maxwell Konadu made history last Sunday as the first manager to win a major title with Bono-based club, Nsoatreman FC.

Konadu, who joined the giants on a two-year deal in 2023 led his men to silence their regional brothers, Bofoakwa Tano to clinch the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup title.

The historic feat earned the champions a place in the 2024/25 CAF Confederations Cup as they etch their name in the annals of Ghana’s football history.

“For sure, I knew that I could transform the team because I know what I have, and when you believe in yourself, I think it’s the beginning of everything. The self-belief did a lot. It motivated me to sign the contract for Nsoatreman,” the gaffer said after leading the debutants to victory.

Konadu, 51, has served as Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, Ghana U-23, U-20, and led Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities throughout his coaching career.

Born on December 4, 1972, Maxwell tasted every bit of football from being a prolific player for Asante Kotoko and a national team coach.

Chalking the feats of managing the nation’s finest men’s teams reiterates his quality as one of the best managers Ghana has ever produced.

He signed for Asante Kotoko in 1991 as a young player with much experience.

It was a dream come through for the young boy who began his youth career with Nkoranza Republic and Upper West Republic.

Between 1991 and 1993, the ”darling boy” won the Ghana premier league with Asante Kotoko on two occasions.

He ended his journey with the giants in 1993 to sign for Tunisian side Club Sportif Sfaxien.

After moving to SG Egelsbach in Europe, Maxwell Konadu returned home to play for Asante Kotoko in 1996.

His return was greeted with praise and excitement by fans following the quality he possessed when on the field.

A journey filled with endless memories halted with Kumasi based King Faisal Babes in 2003.

The exciting news about Konadu’s career was the fact that his retirement was not a “goodbye message” from football but a turn towards a different direction.

After retiring, Konadu transitioned into coaching and was fortunate to land himself his first job as Assistant Coach of Red Bull Academy’s U-17 team in Sogakope.

He officially began his professional role with Wa All Stars from 2009 to 2010 after making exploits with the team.

In 2011, his remarkable achievement attracted a call from his mother club Asante Kotoko who asked for his services as Head Coach.

He helped the Porcupine warriors to clinch their 22nd league title and gained them a place in the CAF Champions League.

A year after, he was named Head Coach Ghana’s U-20 side which also transitioned into leading the U-23 team in 2013.

Maxwell Konadu did not only impact the junior national teams, but also played a major role in shaping the Black Stars after being appointed caretaker manager for the second time in March 2017.

He returned to Kotoko in December 2019 following the dismissal of Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen.

It was the Ghanaian’s second stint in charge of the Porcupine Warriors, having won the Premier League in 2012.

In 2021, He became a member of the Legon Cities Technical Team before serving as Head Coach.

Maxwell Konadu throughout his coaching career has won the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, President’s Cup and the WAFU Nations Cup.

GNA

