Fishermen want closed fishing season observed between May and June

By Patricia Dadzie

New Takoradi, June 26, GNA – Fishermen at New Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region have suggested to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to move the closed fishing season period from July to between May and June annually.

That, they believed, was the best period where the fishes reproduced to effectively replenish the depleted fish stock after a year-long fishing expeditions in the country’s marine waters.

Nana Atoabo, the Spokesperson for Fishermen at New Takoradi, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said: “The essence of the closed fishing season is for the fishes to lay eggs and reproduce more, and for us, we believe that the best period to achieve that is between May and June.

“We want the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to consider this and move the period from July to between May and June.”

On the impact of the directive on their livelihoods, he mentioned that the month-long ban on fishing activities brought economic difficulties to them and their families.

“This is our only means of survival, and so staying out of work for a month is very difficult for us and our families,” he said.

Nana Atoabo said though the government distributed some relief items to cushion them during the period, the items were not enough to sustain their households for a month.

He appealed to the government to put in place robust measures to ensure they had adequate food and other materials needed to keep them afloat until the ban was lifted when they could resume their work.

GNA

