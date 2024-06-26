“God bless who finds a wife” – Stonebwoy’s heartfelt message to Davido

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 26, GNA – Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has congratulated Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, who married his long-time lover, Chioma Rowland.

The hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 has trended on social media, featuring photographs and videos of Davido’s lavish wedding ceremony with Chioma, which drew prominent entertainment and political heavyweights from the continent.



Stonebwoy, who collaborated with Davido on the classic “Activate” hit tune, congratulated him and wished him well on his new married adventure.

The multiple-award-winning artiste said this in a viral video: “Congratulations to my brother Davido, you have done an honourable thing. God bless who finds a wife, God bless a wife who finds a husband. Because that is the natural order—to procreate and fill up the earth.”



Davido and Chioma have been dating for over 10 years, but it became publicly known in 2018 when the Afrobeats star announced it at a public event.



It has been a roller-coaster relationship with multiple reports of breakups, but in 2019, Davido proposed to Chioma, who is a prominent chef.



The wedding ceremony was scheduled to happen in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In October 2023, the couple welcomed twins after a tragic event in 2022 in which their child died as he turned three.

GNA

