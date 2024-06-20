Election 2024: Profile of Professor Joshua Alabi, John Mahama’s Campaign Manager

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 20, GNA – Professor Joshua Alabi is the Campaign Manager of former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 7 general elections.

Prof Alabi is an accomplished academic, astute politician, visionary, and transformational leader with extensive experience in governance, sports administration, and entrepreneurship.

He has held numerous international, national, institutional, and administrative positions, leveraging his three decades of professional experience to serve on various national and international boards.

Prof Alabi is currently the Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Presidential Campaign Manager of former John Mahama for the 2024 election.

He was the presidential Campaign Manager of former President Mahama in the 2020 election and for his Flagbearer bid in 2023.

From 1997 to 2001, he served as the Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency and as the Minister of State for the Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

Additionally, he was the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC from 2001 to 2005.

Prof Alabi has also managed campaigns for the late ex-President John Evans Atta Mills.

His other significant roles include:

– Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

– Chairman of the Board of the Home Finance Company (HFC) Bank – Ghana, now Republic Bank, Ghana

– Chair of the Social Science Committee of the UNESCO – Commission, Ghana.

Prof Alabi’s sterling qualities and achievements have earned him numerous awards and national acclaim for his contributions to education, governance, leadership, and sports.

As the 1st Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), he received several awards, including the Order of the Volta for transforming UPSA into Africa’s fastest-growing university.

He was also named African Best Vice Chancellor of the Year by the All Africa Students Union and the most influential public sector leader for 2012 by IMANI Ghana.

In 2013, he received the Marketing Man of the Year award from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

Prof Alabi’s international roles include:

– Member of the Group of Experts of the Executive Board of UNESCO (Paris) in September 2011

– Member of the Executive Committee and Chair of the West Africa Region of the International Association of University Presidents from June 2011 to 2016

– Member of the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO and Chair of the Social Science Committee of UNESCO Commission of Ghana in May 2009

– Ambassador for Ghanaian students in Europe, serving as NUGS President Europe (1985-1986) and NUGS President USSR for two consecutive terms (1983-1985).

He has also held several institutional and national administrative positions, including:

– Chairman of the Accra Polytechnic Council (March 2009 to 2014)

– Chairman of the Ghana Book Development Council (June 2009 to 2017)

In sports, Prof Alabi was the General Secretary for the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) from March 1994 to April 1997, a Member of the Ghana Football Association’s Management Board, and Coordinator of the Ghana Black Stars Management Committee from August 1994 to April 1997.

Prof Alabi has successfully managed numerous international and national projects.

He is the founder and Board Chair of the Consumer Advocacy Center (CAC), Ghana, a full member of Consumers International (CI), and a member of the Federation of Consumer Organizations in 115 countries. He is also the co-founder of Laweh University College.

Prof Joshua Alabi was born on March 1, 1958.

He is an economist by training and a marketer by profession, holding an MSc in Industrial Economics from the Moscow Institute of National Economy (1986) and an MSc in International Marketing from Strathclyde University (1992).

He is an Associate Professor in Marketing and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Ghana, a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Taxation, and a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers, Ghana.

Prof Alabi is married with two children.

