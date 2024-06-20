Local Government Service embracing digitisation to enhance operations, revenue generation  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 20, GNA – Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, says the Service is aiming to go fully digital in its operations to enhance its administrative processes and revenue generation.

“The world of work in the 21st Century remains technology-driven, it is for this reason that I have personal interest and commitment in ensuring that the Local Government Service embraces technology and digitisation,” he said.

Dr Arthur said this during an engagement with the media in Accra to give stock on the Service’s operations and gains made in the last seven years.

He said the Service had integrated digitisation in its revenue collection at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

This comprised the use of electronic verification of receipts, data capturing using IT systems, electronic distribution of bills, electronic revenue systems to store and monitor data and the use of GPS trackers to locate tax defaulters.

Dr Arthur said they had also introduced the Ghana Integrated Financial Management System, a computerised financial management system, and a smart workplace portal aimed at empowering local government units to operate electronically.

He said the Service since 2017 had recruited about 14,000 personnel of varied classes, and had a current staff strength of 40,000.

“Promotions and Career progression in the Service have also witnessed a very significant increase since 2017,” he added.

Dr Arthur said to sustain transparency and accountability among Regional Coordinating Councils, MMDAs and middle level professionals, the Service implemented a Performance Management System to assess their performance.

He said the key performance areas included general administration, financial management and reporting social services, infrastructure and economic development.

“This has helped the Service recognised and awarded best-performing

RCCs and MMDAs thereby making RCCs and MMDAs more accountable for their

performance to the citizenry,” he added.

Dr Arthur said despite those gains, the Service was faced with some challenges, including office accommodation congestion in some MMDAs, inadequate data rooms in the MMDAs, and yet to be rolled out health insurance for staff.

GNA

