Commandant of GAFCSC calls on Second Deputy Speaker 

Accra, June 26, GNA – Major General Matthew Essien, the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), has paid a courtesy call on Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, at his Office in Parliament House in Accra.

A statement issued by the Media Relations Department of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the purpose of the visit was to officially extend an invitation to the Speaker, the Leadership of the House, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the upcoming GAFCSC Public Lecture, which is scheduled to take place on 1st July.

It said the lecture would focus on National Security and Defence issues and also serve as a forum to discuss issues pertaining to security at large.

The public lecture is on the theme: “A Reflection of the Democratic Control over the Military, the Way Forward for Sustainability.”

Mr Asiamah commended Major General Essien and his colleagues for the initiative and the visit to the Legislative House to formally invite them for the public lecture; saying “This is the centre of democracy.”

Mr James Agalga, the Ranking Member on Defence and Interior Committee, in his remarks, said he would personally take up the responsibility to attend the public lecture; adding that “This is an exercise that requires the fullest participation of the House.”

In attendance at the meeting were Madam Jane Frimpong, Senior Principal Assistant Clerk in charge of Leadership, Speakership and Membership Services; Mr Anthony Agyekum, Director of Speaker Secretariat, Mr Sebastian David Damoah, Director of Media Relations; and Superintendent Effia Tenge (Rtd), Director of Public Engagement.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

