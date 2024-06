By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 27, GNA—The Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident, which occurred at about 0100 hours on Thursday at Ahodwo, Nhyiaeso, in the Ashanti Region, resulting in the death of a Police officer.

A news brief from the Police said an intelligence operation was underway to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice.

GNA

