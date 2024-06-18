Don’t be influenced by politicians: GUM Flagbearer to chiefs, religious leaders, journalists  

By Edward Acquah

Accra, June 18, GNA- Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has urged chiefs, religious leaders, and journalists not to allow politicians to use them to sway voters’ decisions.

He expressed concern on the tendency of political actors to “manipulate” such influential groups to influence the choices of a section of voters that might rely on the recommendation of others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev. Andrews said journalists bore the responsibility of educating and informing the public to make informed decisions and thus should be factual in their reportage and reviews to guide voters.

He said religious and traditional leaders should serve as representative of the people by interrogating the promises of politicians, and demanding accountability from them during their campaigns.

“Some journalists, religious leaders and politicians are rather destroying this country by allowing themselves to be used by politicians.

“The praise singing is not appropriate. They should be sincere and speak truth to politicians when they come to them.” he said.

Rev. Andrews urged voters to make choices based on their quality of life and not be swayed by political endorsements by some influencers.

He also encouraged voters to disregard the slogans of politicians and demand workable solutions to the problems confronting their communities and general welfare.

Rev. Andrews said monetisation in politics was driving the country into “serious predicament” and encouraged voters to reject politicians who attempted to buy their votes.

“Politicians have seen that some Ghanaians like sloganeering and fanfare. Don’t vote based on slogans. We need leaders who have the mindset of developing our country and not slogans,” he said.

The GUM raised eyebrows when it placed third in the 2020 presidential election, beating the Convention People’s Party, People’s National Convention, and the Progressive People’s Party.

The party garnered 105,548 votes, representing 0.805 per cent of the total ballots cast.

Rev. Andrews said GUM would build on its achievements in 2020 and would work assiduously to affect the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Party has promised to establish factories in every region and operate a free port to boost economic activities and improve the living conditions of the people.

