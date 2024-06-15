Ketu South EC records over 350 voter transfers in 14 days

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), June 15, GNA – Some 352 individuals have successfully undergone procedures to transfer their votes from elsewhere to Ketu South for the upcoming December polls.

Mr Kofi Sakyi Boampong, Ketu South District Officer of the Electoral Commission, who disclosed this to Ghana News Agency in an interview said the number represented 198 males and 154 females.

He said the office also saw 229 voters pay to replace their lost or damaged voter ID cards while four applied for proxy voting by close of day Wednesday, June 12.

The 16-day ongoing nationwide replacement of ID cards, transfer of votes and proxy applications began on May 30 and is expected to last until June 14.

Mr Boampong noted that persons, who recently registered were not eligible to transfer their votes or apply for proxy voting and urged those seeking to replace their voter ID cards to pay the required fee of GH₵10.00 using the short code *2221067#.

GNA

