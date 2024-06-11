Ketu North: Edem Agbana to support BECE candidates for final mock examination

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 11, GNA – Mr Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate of Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region, has pledged to support about 1,972 final year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area.

The final mock examinations would equip the final-year students to adequately prepare for their pending BECE.

Mr Agbana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the support formed a key part of a broader education strategy aimed at improving quality teaching and learning.

“We need to promote and enhance quality education among our schools, and it is a collective responsibility to make sure we support the next generation within our powers,” he stated.

Mr Agbana further expressed appreciation to all teachers within the Municipality for their various efforts in preparing the candidates for the task ahead.

Mr Agbana also pledged to support all BECE candidates in the area with a set of mathematical instruments before the final examination to enable them to prepare well.

He mentioned that a policy was designed to have a reward package for candidates who would achieve an aggregate score between six and 10 in the BECE.

The mock examination, which would be organised by the Best Brain Examination Consortium, is expected to commence on June 18 and would end on June 24 under the supervision of the Ketu North Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service.

The West African Examination Council has earlier announced July 12 as the date to commence this year’s BECE examination.

Mr Agbana revealed that a similar exercise was conducted last year in which over 1,000 students in the Constituency benefited.

GNA

