Keta NCCE engages identifiable groups on civic responsibilities

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), June 6, GNA – The Keta Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has climaxed their Constitution Week celebration by engaging some identifiable groups in the Municipality.

The groups, including hairdressers, fashion designers, beauticians, and religious bodies, were educated on the theme, “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved.”

Madam Agatha Fiakofi, the Assistant Civic Education Officer, during the engagements, highlighted the need for embracing the civic responsibility of every citizen towards nation-building.

She indicated the various roles citizens had to play to get involved in nation-building.

“As citizens, it does not matter our status in society, we all have a role to play in our capacity for Ghana to develop. Your handiwork is a major contribution.”

Madam Fiakofi urged all citizens to pay their taxes regularly and get involved in all electoral activities such as the ongoing Vote Transfer and ID replacement exercises.

“One important way through which we can be actively involved in nation-building is to participate in electoral activities like voting. We must vote to elect leaders of our choice.”

The celebration, which was done in phases, saw over 50 trade-persons with their apprentices who are also members of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) at Keta, participate in the first phase.

The second phase, held at Vui, recorded members from the Ghana National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNATD).

Earlier, the team visited some religious centers including Keta and Adzido Mosques, where some Muslims were engaged.

Some Churches within the Municipality including Global Evangelical Church, Shiloh Covenant Ministry International, Royal House Chapel International, The Kings Voice Ministry, and others were not left out during the three-week exercise.

Madam Lina Bensah, the Keta Municipal NCCE Director, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency the celebrations were fulfilling, saying “The residents have expressed their readiness.”

She remained optimistic that there would be a great attitudinal change regarding people’s perception of civic duties.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

