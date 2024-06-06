Train children as agents of change in promoting peace-NCCE Director

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Helekpe (V/R), Jun 06, GNA – Mr. Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Wednesday advised parents to train their children to become agents of change in promoting peace in the country.

“Let us imbibe the virtues of peace and togetherness in our children to become agents of change in promoting peace and togetherness,” he said.

Mr. Asamani gave the advice when he addressed students of Adaklu Helekpe Basic School in the Adaklu district as part of the district’s citizenship week celebration.

The celebration was instituted by the NCCE to help create and sustain Civic awareness in the citizenry through the delivery of effective Civic education to sustain Ghana’s democracy.

This year’s celebration is on theme “children let’s build Ghana together.”

Mr. Asamani told the students that the consequences of violence were grave and appealed to them to shun violence in all forms.

He reminded them of their role to maintain peace in the country, especially in this election year and urged them to be law abiding citizens “as young as you are because the future of the country belongs to you.”

He reiterated the need for the youth to be involved more in decision making at all levels in the country and took the students through article 41 of the country’s constitution that talked about the duties of a citizen and advised them to be agents of peace wherever they found themselves.

Mr. Asamani advised them to read the constitution to be abreast of the laws governing the country, their rights and responsibilities.

Copies of the constitution were later distributed to the students.

GNA

