Chief, traders appeal for facelift of KpareKpare market

By Kingsley Mamore

KpareKpare (O/R) Jun 6, GNA – Nana Foster Atta Owusu, chief of KpareKpare and traders have called on the government through the Krachi East Municipal Assembly to provide a modern market infrastructure for them to operate in their full capacity.

They underscored the importance of affordability and accessibility in the construction of modern market in the area for socio-economic development.

Nana Owusu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the market largely the business environment of women remained the backbone of the Municipal Assembly economy and needed to be improved for maximum economic benefit.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, the Assembly man of KpareKpare Electoral Area, who spoke to GNA noted that, their demand sought to standardise access to modern infrastructure to cater for traders of varying scales and promoting fair competition within the marketplace.

The assemblyman said businesses would be created to stimulate economic growth in surrounding areas by fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and commerce for broader socio-economic advancement.

Madam Gladys Chapu, expressed worry about the degenerating conditions at the market especially during the rainy season adding that since most market women displayed their wares on the ground, coupled with the unsanitary conditions at the place, most customers have avoided the centre.

The traders and community members urged Krachi East Municipal Assembly to support them, as their livelihood depended on the market, added that they contributed their income tax regularly towards the development of the Municipality and therefore deserve conduct their activities in a conducive atmosphere.

GNA

