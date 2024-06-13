Keta Municipal Assembly finally gets Presiding Member 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), June 13, GNA – Assembly Members of the Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region have finally elected a Presiding Member (PM) after several unsuccessful attempts.

The new Presiding Member would now superintend over proceedings of the house on the various developmental projects.

Mr Christopher Mensah, who went unopposed, received a 100 per cent endorsement from all the 32 Assembly Members present.

Mr Mensah, in his victory message, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the assembly would have to work hard to catch up with time lost to push the development of the area.

“We have been without a PM for four months now, and we are happy about the current development. What we need now is to get united with one mindset and voice to develop our communities.”

He said the inability of the assembly members to elect a Presiding Member earlier had affected the Municipality and called for urgent attention to put things together and plan for the assembly’s progress.

Mr Mensah, who is also the Assembly member of Vodza-Adzido Electoral Area, remained the oldest and longest-serving assembly member of the house for over eight years.

He said his outfit would plan and organise an orientation exercise for Assembly Members to equip them with the ethics, rules, and regulations of the house.”

Mr Mensah appealed to members of the public to assist them with ideas and suggestions any time they deem fit.

Some assembly members, the GNA interacted with, expressed satisfaction about the exercise. They also pledged their full support for the growth of the area.

Earlier, the Keta Municipal Assembly, after its inaugural meeting on March 12, failed on four consecutive attempts to elect a Presiding Member in which four candidates, namely Mr Wisdom Seadey, Mr Promise Kofi Baccah, Mr Kudjo Fianu, and Mr Dickson Adabla, we all rejected by the Assembly members

None of the four secured the stipulated two-thirds votes for the position.

GNA

