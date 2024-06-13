Christians urged to demonstrate maturity in Christ with love  

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Right Reverend Thomas Amponsah Donkor, the Tema Spintex Circuit Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church Ghana, has charged Christians to demonstrate maturity in Christ with love and respect for others.

Rt. Rev. Donkor emphasised that the theme for the year, “Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity,” for the Methodist Church Ghana sought to remind Christians to aim at pursuing the agenda of discipleship to mature in Christ.

“Maturity goes to the root of every development; hence, it’s one of God’s purposes for us to build a church,” he added.

He was addressing the congregation at the Ebenezer Methodist Society, Tema Spintex Circuit, of the Tema Diocese of the church during the Youth and Student Assembly (YASA).

He stated that maturity is developed through the deep-rooted relationship Christians have with God by being dependent on Christ and developing hunger and thirst for God.

Reverend Gideon Dotse Osabutey, the Diocesan Youth Organiser (DYO) of the Tema Diocese, stated that the Tema Diocesan Youth Development Ministry, between October 2021 and October 2023, organised several initiatives.

The initiatives included youth representation, leadership seminars, conferences, income generation businesses, and youth support funds, as well as updates from the Wesleyan International Society and other specialised initiatives and projects of the Directorate.

He added that the youth representation at all levels, according to reports received from the various diocesan organisations and the circuit councils, indicated a great increase in its statistics.

There was also a tremendous improvement in the church’s involvement among young people, with the total number of members of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) being 2,346 as of December 2023, compared to 1,760 in December 2022.

He said this showed an increment of 636, adding that 1212 young people are into active leadership and serving in various capacities of the church.

He added that the Tema Youth Development Ministry, as part of their action plans for the year 2023, developed a manual titled “Youth Recruitment Manual into Transformation Leadership,” which was duly approved for the training of young people in leadership, noting that the circuits were zoned into six to make the training effective considering the numbers for participation.

He noted that the diocese organised its maiden edition of skills seminars in two zones, during which entrepreneurs took members through different skills training such as baking, graphic design, and wig making, among others.

