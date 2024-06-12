It’s unacceptable for anyone to lose sight due to cataract – Ophthalmologist

By Christopher Tetteh

Sunyani, June 12, GNA – Cataract is a treatable eye disease, Dr Mercy Dawson, an ophthalmologist has said.

It is therefore unacceptable for anybody to lose his or her sight due to cataract, she stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani and advised people with eye related problems to check and seek early medication.

Dr Dawson, an eye specialist at the Akwatia St. Dominic Catholic Hospital in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region advised people with sight problems against self-medication that could worsen the condition.

She was speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of a free eye surgery exercise conducted by the Sunyani Seventh Day Adventist Hospital with support from the National Cataract Outreach Program and the Himalayan Cataract Project.

More than 300 people with various eye related diseases are benefiting from the free surgery and treatment in the five-day exercise from Monday June 10 to Friday June 14, 2024.

Dr Dawson mentioned cataract, refractive error, and glaucoma as the most common eye problems in the country, saying glaucoma could also be managed if patients seek early medical attention.

With refractive error, most patients are giving eyeglasses, she stated, saying, diabetes patients were also prone to cataract.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

