Asher-Smith wins 100m gold at European athletics championships

Berlin, June 10, (dpa/GNA) – Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, won gold in the women’s 100 metre at the European athletics championships in Rome on Sunday.

She got got off to a slow start, but powered through the final 50m to win it in 10.99 seconds and claim her second European 100m title.

Silver went to Ewa Swoboda of Poland (11.03s), while Zaynbab Dosso of hosts Italy took bronze.

In the 1,500m, Ireland’s Ciara Mageean was crowned European champion, after bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022.

Britain’s Jemma Reekie had the lead ahead of compatriot Georgia Bell after 1,000m run. However, Mageean burst through and found the gap between the British pair, to make her move and finish in 4 minutes 04.66 seconds.

Bell kept pace and picked up silver, while Agathe Guillemot of France took bronze. Reekie finished fifth after a disappointing conclusion to that race.

GNA

