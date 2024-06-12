Hungary will not block Ukraine mission, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

Budapest, Jun. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Hungary will not take part in any NATO mission in support of Ukraine, the head of the defence alliance announced on Wednesday, allaying fears of a veto from Budapest.

“No Hungarian personnel would take part in these activities, and no Hungarian funds would be used to support them,” said Stoltenberg in Budapest in a press conference alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

NATO wants to set up a mission to coordinate deliveries of military aid for Ukraine as well as training for Ukraine’s armed forces to defend against the Russian invasion.

The alliance also wants to set up a long-term fund to support Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

There were fears that Orbán’s government would block the plan as Hungary has been advocating for a ceasefire in the war and wants Ukraine to pursue peace negotiations with Russia.

However “the prime minister has assured me that Hungary will not oppose these efforts, enabling other allies to move forward,” Stoltenberg said, referring to Orbán.

The NATO mission is viewed as a precautionary measure in the event that Donald Trump returns to the US presidency in January 2025.

Statements made by the former US president have raised doubts as to whether the United States will continue to support Ukraine under his leadership.

