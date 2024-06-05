Government seeks loan to acquire new ferry for Dambai crossing – MCE

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 5, GNA – Government is working to secure funding to procure a new ferry to replace the old one to help the smooth transport of motorists and passengers across the Oti River at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), disclosed this during a familiarization visit to the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited (VLT) to acquaint himself with the operations of the VRA in the Municipality.

He said that the initiative aimed to boost economic activities for residents.

A discussion with the operation manager of the VLT at Dambai centered on addressing recent challenges with the ferry services and devising immediate to long-term strategies for enhancing the water transport system in Dambai to Dordoe-Korpe.

Mr Boateng said the government was committed to improved transport system in Oti Region to foster economic growth, social development and solidify its accolade as a food basket for the country.

He further engaged with Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and “okada” operators to know the various challenges facing the association and how best to deal with it.

The Association members expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the MCE for taking off his busy schedule to visit them.

Drivers and some executives took the opportunity to voice out their problems and issues affecting them as an Association, which include spate of armed robbery cases on Dambai – Asukawkaw Highway and pleaded for heavy security patrol on the stretch.

Mr Boateng assured the association that he would investigate the request and the issues raised.

He urged the Association and its members to give their full support to the government.

