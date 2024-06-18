Help solve Ghana’s economic woes – PK Amoabeng to business executives 

Accra, June 18, GNA- Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, has appealed to business executives to sacrifice their comfort and help create solutions to address critical developmental challenges confronting the country.

He said the country was in dire straits and needed new forms of leadership and strategies to restore economic stability, tackle corruption, and create sustainable opportunities for young people.

Mr Amoabeng made the call in an interaction with some business executives and representatives from the business community in Accra to discuss issues of national interest and proffer workable solutions.

He advocated the creation of new leaders with integrity, selflessness, and love for humanity to solve problems and not amass wealth at the expense of the vulnerable in society and thus, encouraged successful business owners to share their experiences with young people and mentor them to become agents of change in their respective disciplines.

“We need mindset change, but what we really need is good leadership. It is not a group of leaders but one good leader. We have seen examples in China, Singapore and Rwanda…A good leader is someone who feels for the people, is a person of integrity and is not defined by wealthy things,” he said.

“We should not sleep but do something about our narrative. Whatever the problem is, it can be done,” Mr Amoabeng added.

At the meeting, Mr Amoabeng introduced two books: “UT Story: Volumes 1 and 2” in which he shared his experiences with the establishment of UT Bank, and how he made the financial institution impactful and also shared his vision to raise new leaders for the country through the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation and the PK Amoabeng Scholars Programme.

Mr Amoabeng advised young people to stay in the country and contribute to the building of Ghana and appealed to the Government to implement attractive initiatives to the youth.

Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyinasaim VI, the Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area (Assin Kushea), said Ghana must look for alternatives to champion development and bring prosperity to the people

“We must not leave this country to chiefs and politicians alone. We are searching for alternatives,” he said.

At a panel discussion, some successful businessmen advised young people who had ventured into businesses to stay focused, be disciplined and exercise patience in the commencement and development of their businesses.

They also advised small and medium enterprises to constantly research the industry in which they operate and diversify their operations to meet the changing demand of consumers to sustain their relevance.

GNA

