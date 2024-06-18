Ghana-Hungary pledges deeper cooperation 

Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, June 18, GNA – Mr Henry Quartey, the Minister of Interior, has urged Hungary to work more closely with Ghana, saying that both nations stood to gain from it.

He made the call on Thursday during a visit from Mr. Tamás Féner, the Hungarian ambassador to Ghana, at his Accra office.

The minister lauded the strong bilateral relations that exist between the two nations and stated that his ministry was open to dialogue and exploring potential areas of cooperation with Hungarian security authorities.

Whilst underscoring the need for security and intelligence cooperation, he called for training opportunities for staff of the ministry and its allied agencies, stressing the need for capacity building and training to enhance their knowledge and expertise.

The Minister reiterated Ghana’s resolve to uphold law and order as well as to ensure peace and security before, during, and after the forthcoming elections.

Mr Féner said Hungary would offer its expertise and best practices in counterterrorism, border management, and cybersecurity.

He reiterated his country’s commitment to pursuing mutual benefits and strengthening cooperation with Ghana.

Both nations pledged to have further discussions and explore potential areas of collaboration between the security services of Hungary and Ghana.

