Building contractor granted bail over assault of ex-wife 

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Abuakwa (Ash), June 26, GNA – A 58-year-old building contractor, who allegedly assaulted his ex-wife at Tanoso, near Kumasi, has been granted a GHc 40,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Abuakwa circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

One of the sureties of Jeff Kwarteng must be justified and he is ordered to keep a 200-metre distance from the complainant, Comfort Ferguson, until his next appearance in court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault and will reappear before the court presided by Ms Maame Efuah Tordimah, on July 19, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that the accused and the complainant were a divorced couple.

He said on June 4, this year, their younger son, a senior high school student, was brought home from school due to ill health.

The prosecution said the complainant visited the child in the accused’s home and while there, tried to help the child to pack his clothes, which had been left in an uncompleted room in the house.

While helping the child, the accused from nowhere, pounced on the ex-wife and severely beat her resulting in blood coming from her nose and mouth.

Chief Inspector Nyame said the accused reported himself to the Abuakwa police and led the police to the scene and the victim was rushed to the Abuakwa polyclinic, where she was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He said the police detained the accused and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA

