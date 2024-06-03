Government will continue to retool Security Services to protect the Country—Interior Minister

Accra, June 03, GNA – Mr Henry Quartey, the Minister for the Interior, has reiterated the government’s commitment to retooling the security services to deliver on their mandate and protect the country.

He said Ghana cherished peace and security, and that the upcoming 2024 general elections would be conducted in a peacefully manner.

The Minister was speaking during a courtesy call on him by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Harriet Thompson, in Accra.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo was a man of peace and was determined to leave a legacy that he would be remembered for.

“To achieve this, the President has directed that necessary measures be put in place to ensure transparent and peaceful elections,” he added.

Mr Quartey assured the Ambassador that the elections would go well, and all parties involved would unite as one after the elections and work towards a common goal.

The Minister commended the Electoral Commission for a successful just-ended 2024 Voters Registration Exercise, saying, this was an attestation that Ghana’s upcoming general elections will be peaceful.

He said an elections task force had been put in place to ensure smooth election and that the Ministry would soon begin planned public engagements with key stakeholders on the need for peaceful elections.

Mr Quartey expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the visit and noted that the relationship between Ghana and the British Government had deepened over the years and would continue to grow stronger.

Madam Harriet Thompson congratulated the Minister on his new appointment and thanked him for the visit.

She assured the Minister of the British Government’s continuous support and readiness for collaboration in areas that would benefit both countries.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

