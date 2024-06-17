Parts of Kadjebi plunged into darkness since June 14

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/ R), June 17, GNA – Some suburbs of Kadjebi have been plunged into darkness since Friday, June 14 after rainstorm hit the town.

A high tension pole at Cocoa Market area has broken down, leading to power outage at Martin Kordzi and Asito.

The situation has brought many business activities to halt as the operators had no power alternative.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the affected areas on Sunday, June 16, cold stores, tailoring shops, drinking sports, chop bars, among others have been closed for the power outage.

Mr. Opoku Mahama, a food vendor at Martin Kordzi, said the light-off had affected his cooking activities as he had no power to grind cooking ingredients and also store food items.

He said if the situation persisted, he would lose most of his customers.

Mr. Opoku appealed to the Kadjebi District Chief Executive to intervene to restore power by Monday, June 17.

Ms Rebecca Zabu, a Seamstress at Cocoa Market, told GNA that the power outage had affected her business as no customer has come to sew since Friday, June 14 as result of the light off.

She said if the situation continued, she would have no means of survival.

She called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore light to bring life to normalcy.

Mr. Gabriel Kwame Dzanka, a Public Servant at Cocoa Market, told GNA that due to the blackout he was unable to preserve his food items, let alone drink chilled water.

When GNA contacted Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive on the issue, he confirmed knowledge of the problem and said “ECG Officials would come and remedy the situation on Monday, June 17, 2024.”

GNA

